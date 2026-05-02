White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Blasts 13th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murakami went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Friday's 8-2 win over the Padres.
Murakami regained the outright lead in homers in the majors with this blast, his 13th of the year. The 26-year-old has gone 6-for-31 (.194) with three long balls and seven RBI over his last eight games, though that stretch followed a five-game homer streak. He's batting .239 with a .967 OPS through 141 plate appearances this season.
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