White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Blasts 15th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murakami went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Mariners.
Murakami got the White Sox on the board in the first inning and tied Aaron Judge for the league lead in home runs with 15. Murakami continues to showcase his prodigious power, tallying four homers in his last 10 games. He has also struck out at a 37.2 percent clip in that span, and he continues to have an extreme three-true outcome skills profile.
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