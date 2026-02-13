Murakami will have his Cactus League debut delayed until Feb. 28, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

It was always the White Sox's plan to bring Murakami along slowly as he adjusts to his first season stateside, though Feb. 28 represents a later exhibition debut than originally anticipated. There doesn't appear to be any cause for concern at this point, as he's still expected to appear in a few Cactus League games before playing in the World Baseball Classic.