White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Officially activated from IL

The White Sox activated Murakami (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Murakami suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain May 29 and ended up missing 35 games for Chicago. He appeared in two games with Triple-A Charlotte on a rehab assignment and went 2-for-7 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. Prior to his injury, Murakami was one of the hottest sluggers in the sport, blasting 20 homers with 41 RBI, 43 runs scored, 44 walks and a .938 OPS through his first 57 games. The White Sox optioned Jacob Gonzalez to Triple-A in a corresponding move.