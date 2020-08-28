Madrigal (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.
The 23-year-old has been on the injured list over three weeks with a separated left shoulder, but he'll rejoin the White Sox for Friday's series opener against the Royals. Madrigal should reclaim the starting role at second base, pushing Danny Mendick back to a reserve role.
