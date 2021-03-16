Madrigal (shoulder) will start at second base and will bat second in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

After completing his recovery from the left shoulder surgery he required last October, Madrigal was cleared to make his spring debut March 8. The White Sox then held him out for the next week of games after he experienced some residual soreness in the shoulder, but Madrigal looks to be good to go after the extended rest period. Opening Day is still two weeks away, so Madrigal still has sufficient time to get ramped up for the start of the season.