White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Back to High-A
Madrigal is opening the year at High-A Winston-Salem, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
There was some thought that Madrigal, who has one of the best hit tools in the minors, may be kept on a fast track with an assignment to Double-A after he played in 26 games at High-A last year. However, the White Sox will opt to take a more conservative approach with his initial assignment, letting him dictate when he's ready for Double-A with his play on the field. He could stand to pull the ball more (33.3 Pull% at High-A last year) and cut down on his groundball rate (57.3 GB%).
