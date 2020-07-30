White Sox director of player development Chris Getz said Thursday that Madrigal is "very close" to being ready to join the big club, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Madrigal was unable to crack Chicago's season-opening 30-man roster, but his inclusion on the team's taxi squad in Schaumburg suggests he's on the doorstep of his first MLB callup. The White Sox have thus far leaned on Leury Garcia as their primary second baseman, but he didn't enter the season with much job security and hasn't helped his case by getting off to a 4-for-22 (.182 average) start. Given that Wednesday marked the first day teams could call up prospects for their debuts while preserving an extra year of MLB service time, Madrigal's promotion could seemingly come any day now.