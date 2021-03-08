Madrigal (shoulder) will start at second base and will bat ninth Monday in the White Sox's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

As was anticipated coming out of the weekend, Madrigal will get the chance to make his spring debut Monday after the White Sox elected to bring him along slowly in the early stages of camp following his October surgery on his left shoulder. The fact that Madrigal will be playing his first game in the field rather than as a designated hitter suggests that the White Sox are confident in his health. Assuming his debut Monday goes smoothly, Madrigal will turn his focus to ramping up ahead of Opening Day, when he'll likely serve as the White Sox's starter at the keystone.