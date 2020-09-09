Madrigal went 2-for-3 with two doubles in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.
Madrigal's bat has played in MLB but without much pop. His two doubles Tuesday were the first extra-base hits of his career. Since returning from a shoulder injury, the rookie is 13-for-29 (.448) with three RBI and two runs scored while batting out of the nine-hole.
