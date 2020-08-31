Madrigal went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Madrigal is on fire coming off the injured list, having gone 5-for-8 with two RBI, two runs and a stolen base across the two games since being activated. While the steal was just his first, Madrigal was a threat in 2019 when he stole 35 bases at three different minor-league stops.