Madrigal could make his major-league debut in 2019, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Yoan Moncada and Yolmer Sanchez are expected to swap positions, opening up an avenue for Madrigal to potentially take over for Sanchez at the keystone sometime in 2019. The soon-to-be 22-year-old, who was the fourth overall pick in 2018, is expected to open the season at Double-A, but it sounds he could make it to the majors earlier than expected if he continues to excel in the upper-minors.

