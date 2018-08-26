Madrigal is dealing with a bruised thumb and is considered day-to-day, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The first-round selection hasn't played for High-A Winston-Salem since Thursday due to the injury. Assuming Madrigal shows improvement over the next day or two, he should rejoin the lineup and get in a few more at-bats before Winston-Salem wraps up its regular-season schedule Sept. 3.