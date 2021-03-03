Madrigal (shoulder) is expected to make his Cactus League debut against the Dodgers on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Madrigal was expected to return to action in early March after undergoing shoulder surgery during the offseason. He's on track to do so, as manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that he's currently penciled in to start Monday. Barring any setbacks, Madrigal will have several weeks to ramp up his conditioning ahead of Opening Day.
