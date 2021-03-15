Madrigal has not played in a game since making his spring debut last Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Madrigal, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, has experienced residual soreness in his left shoulder after that first appearance. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Madrigal could return to game action as early as Tuesday and as late as Thursday.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Makes spring debut•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Checks in for spring debut•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Expected to debut Monday•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Likely to return in March•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Out of Thursday's lineup•