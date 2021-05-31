Madrigal went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over Baltimore.

Madrigal reversed an 0-for-9 run with a fifth-inning single, then was a key figure in a two-run seventh inning that provided the margin of victory. He tripled home Tim Anderson and scored the insurance run on Yoan Moncada's single. Sunday's multi-hit effort was his fourth in the last six games, during which he's 10-for-22 (.455) with two extra-base hits, two RBI and three runs scored.