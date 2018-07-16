Madrigal was promoted to Low-A Kannapolis on Monday.

While Madrigal didn't excel during his five-game stint in the Arizona League with a 2-for-13 showing at the dish, his outstanding production during his college career at Oregon State ensured it wouldn't be long before he moved up to a full-season affiliate. The fourth overall pick is being developed as a shortstop for now, though it's likely the 21-year-old will ultimately end up at the keystone due to his lack of a powerful arm.

