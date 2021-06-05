Madrigal went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 win over Detroit.
Madrigal gave the White Sox what looked like a comfortable 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning with his second homer of the season before the bullpen made the game a nail-biter. He's driven in a run in four of the last five games.
