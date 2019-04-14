White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Has four-hit day
Madrigal went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI for High-A Winston-Salem in Saturday's game against Potomac.
Madrigal is getting on track after a slow start for the Dash. He's compiled three multi-hit efforts in the last four games, raising his season average to .310. Saturday's double was his first extra-base hit of the season.
