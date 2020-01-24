White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Has more to prove
Madrigal will compete for the starting second base job in spring training but still needs development, Scott Merkin of the White Sox's official site reports.
"He's viable, but he's got a few more things to prove," said White Sox general manager Rick Hahn. "When we go through trying to be as objective as possible thinking about where he is developmentally, he hasn't necessarily answered all the questions we have for him at the minor leagues." Despite that assessment, Hahn said the team will evaluate all their second base candidates -- Madrigal, Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick -- and make a decision in late March. "I don't think we have him, by any means, written in pen as the Opening Day second baseman at this point. But could he change our minds? Yeah," added the GM. The 22-year-old Madrigal, Chicago's third-ranked prospect, hit well at three minor-league stops in 2019, including a 29-game stint at Triple-A Charlotte (.331/.398/.424). If he doesn't break camp with the White Sox, it's a good bet he'll eventually be called up to assume the starting job at second.
