Madrigal started at second base and went 0-for-3 in a spring game against the Dodgers on Monday.

Madrigal, a top prospect in the organization, is part of the competition at second base, although the consensus opinion entering spring training is that he'll need to be off the charts to open the season in Chicago. He's hit at all stops in the minors but has just 134 plate appearances in Triple-A. There's a good chance Madrigal emerges as the everyday option at the keystone later in the season.