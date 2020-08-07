Madrigal hopes to be back on the field in two weeks after landing on the injured list with a separated left shoulder Wednesday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The White Sox originally stated that they hoped Madrigal would be back by the end of the month, but Madrigal's own timeline appears to be a bit more aggressive. Whether that's simply a case of the very common phenomenon of a player being optimistic about his own health or a meaningful change to his prognosis remains to be seen. Danny Mendick has started the last two games at second base in his absence.