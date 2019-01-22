White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Invited to spring training
Madrigal was invited to the White Sox's big-league camp Tuesday.
Madrigal, the fourth overall pick in 2018, didn't disappoint in his first taste of professional ball, hitting a combined .303/.353/.348 with eight stolen bases and a 5:7 K:BB in 179 plate appearances across stops in the AZL, Sally League and Carolina League. The 21-year-old figures to open the 2019 campaign at Double-A, though he should be on the fast track to the majors.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Will play shortstop during offseason•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Swipes two bases in return to action•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Dealing with bruised thumb•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promoted yet again•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promising start at Low-A•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Gets quick callup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine