Madrigal was invited to the White Sox's big-league camp Tuesday.

Madrigal, the fourth overall pick in 2018, didn't disappoint in his first taste of professional ball, hitting a combined .303/.353/.348 with eight stolen bases and a 5:7 K:BB in 179 plate appearances across stops in the AZL, Sally League and Carolina League. The 21-year-old figures to open the 2019 campaign at Double-A, though he should be on the fast track to the majors.

