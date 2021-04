Madrigal batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against Boston.

Madrigal moved to the top of the order with Tim Anderson getting the second game off and made an impact early. He singled to open the game and came home on a Jose Abreu groundout. He later doubled in the final run in Chicago's three-run fourth inning. Madrigal has hit in four straight, going 7-for-14 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.