Madrigal (shoulder) should be ready for Cactus League play by early March, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Madrigal underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason that carried a recovery timeline of 5-to-6 months. While he likely won't be available to begin Cactus League play, the 23-year-old will likely be able to appear in exhibition games for several weeks leading up to Opening Day. Assuming he's fully healthy, Madrigal should have an everyday role at second base for the White Sox in 2021.