Madrigal started at second base for a second straight game and went 0-for-5 in Saturday's 11-5 win over Kansas City.

Madrigal, who was called up by the White Sox on Friday, is hitless over his first eight plate appearances. The speculation is that Chicago would not call up one of their top prospects without having a plan to give him consistent at-bats, so it's likely Madrigal will be the regular starter at second base. That notion was reinforced Saturday when the White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson (groin) on the 10-day injured list. Leury Garcia, who had been the starter at second base, is filling in at shortstop for Anderson.