Madrigal started at second base and went 0-for-2 in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Madrigal made his first appearance in a Cactus League game, slotting in at familiar spots, second base and ninth in the batting order. The infielder had been rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery and reported no ill effects from his first game action. "There's been no setbacks at all," Madrigal told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "If anything, I'm ahead of schedule in their eyes. I've been progressing really well from the strength side of it to mobility." Going forward, the White Sox will evaluate Madrigal on Tuesday to see how he responds to Monday's activity, then get him enough at-bats to be ready for the regular season.