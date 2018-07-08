White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Moves to Low-A

Madrigal finished his stint in Arizona and will report to Low-A Kannapolis on Sunday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Madrigal, the fourth-overall pick in last month's draft, signed earlier this week and spent a few days with the White Sox's entry in the Arizona Rookie League. He's a middle infielder that will focus on shortstop early on, but is comfortable at either keystone position.

