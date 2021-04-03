Madrigal will sit Saturday against the Angels.
Madrigal started the first two games of the season at second base, going 2-for-8 while getting caught stealing in his only attempt to run. Leury Garcia takes over at the keystone in his absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Perfect against Mariners•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Back in lineup•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Feels residual soreness•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Makes spring debut•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Checks in for spring debut•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Expected to debut Monday•