White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Not starting matinee
Madrigal isn't in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's twin bill against the Tigers.
Madrigal was slated to sit out Wednesday's game before it was postponed, but he'll instead get a breather in Game 1 of Thursday's twin bill. Leury Garcia will start at the keystone and bat ninth.
