Manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday that Madrigal (shoulder) requires "at least a few more days" at the team's alternate training site before returning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Madrigal could still be on track for a return in late August, although it appears as though he won't return for the team's current series against the Pirates. If all goes well in Schaumburg, it's possible that the 23-year-old could return for the White Sox's upcoming series against the Royals, which is scheduled to begin Friday.