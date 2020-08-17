Madrigal (shoulder) has resumed most baseball activities and remains on track to return before the end of the month, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Madrigal lasted just five games into his debut season before separating his left shoulder in early August. He continues making good progress, though his precise timeline remains unclear. Danny Mendick has been the primary second baseman in his absence.
