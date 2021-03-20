Madrigal went 3-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's spring game against Seattle.
Madrigal recently returned from linger soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder and has been limited to 11 spring at-bats. With just under two weeks remaining before the regular season, he should get enough plate appearances to be ready.
