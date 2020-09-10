Madrigal went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 victory over the Pirates.

Madrigal has missed a lot of time this season with a shoulder ailment, although he has displayed a knack to get on base during his small sample size. The 23-year-old is 19-for-50 with a .404 on-base percentage thus far in 2020. The White Sox are top-five in the league in runs scored, adding slightly more appeal to Madrigal's outlook.