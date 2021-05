Madrigal went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 16-4 rout of the Twins.

He took J.A. Happ deep in the third inning, giving the light-hitting second baseman the first homer of his career. Madrigal came into Monday mired in a miserable May, slashing .200/.200/.220 through 12 games, but this performance could signal the start of a hot streak.