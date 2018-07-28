Madrigal is hitting .452 (14-for-31) with three doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored over his first nine games at Low-A Kannapolis.

Madrigal battled a hamstring injury while getting his first exposure to pro ball in the rookie Arizona League, but has returned from that setback. He came out of Oregon State known as a polished hitter and hasn't done anything to tarnish that impression. The 21-year-old middle infielder has yet to strike out in 53 minor-league plate appearances.