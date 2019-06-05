White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promoted to Double-A
Madrigal was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Madrigal found his groove with High-A Winston-Salem prior to earning a promotion, slashing .307/.372/.427 with two homers and 11 stolen bases over his last 19 games with the Dash. If the 22-year-old holds his own in his first go around at Double-A, he could get a taste of Triple-A before the end of the season.
