Madrigal went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-6 loss to Kansas City.

Madrigal was activated from the injured list Friday but did not play in that night's game. He's expected to the be the primary second baseman, but the White Sox got quality work out of Danny Mendick as a fill in, and manager Rick Renteria would not be shy about pulling Madrigal if he struggles at the dish.