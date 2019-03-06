White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Sent back to minors camp
The White Sox reassigned Madrigal to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Madrigal hasn't played above the High-A level, so his inclusion in the White Sox's first round of spring cuts doesn't come as a surprise. The infielder was, however, billed as an advanced college bat when he was selected with the No. 4 overall pick last summer in the first-year player draft, and should move quickly through Chicago's farm system. He could open the upcoming campaign at Double-A Birmingham.
