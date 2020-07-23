Madrigal was transferred to the White Sox's alternate training site Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The team's second baseman of the future will likely have to wait at least seven days before joining the big club, as the team will probably opt to manipulate his service time. In the meantime, Leury Garcia should start at the keystone.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Likely to contribute•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: May open with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Avoids serious injury•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Leaves after grounder hits face•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Hitless Monday•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Has more to prove•