Madrigal's contract was purchased by the White Sox on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Madrigal wasn't deemed big-league ready on Opening Day but is considered ready to go just one week later, immediately after the White Sox succeeding in denying him a year of free agency. The 2018 fourth-overall pick has almost no power, homering just four times in 163 career minor-league games, but he's a remarkable contact hitter, posting a .309 batting average and a 3.0 percent strikeout rate as a professional. He's also stolen 43 bases in 62 attempts. He should get the chance to carve out an everyday role at second base, where Leury Garcia seems to be nothing more than a placeholder.
