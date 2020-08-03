Madrigal went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over Kansas City.

Madrigal turned the page on a rough introduction to MLB -- an 0-for-8 in games Friday and Saturday -- with Sunday's four-hit effort. He was integral to Chicago's seven-run seventh inning, scoring the run that broke a 2-2 tie, then driving in the team's final run for his first RBI of the season.