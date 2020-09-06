Madrigal is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Danny Mendick will start at second base and bat eighth against right-hander Matt Harvey. Madrigal is batting .423 in seven games since returning from a shoulder injury, though all 11 hits in that span have been singles and he still sits with just one walk for the season.
