Madrigal is not in Friday's lineup against the Royals.
He was activated from the injured list earlier in the day but will have to wait at least one game before rejoining the starting nine. Danny Mendick is hitting .250 with three home runs over his last nine games, and the White Sox will award him with another start at the keystone.
