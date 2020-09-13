Madrigal is not in Sunday's lineup against the Tigers.
He is hitting .321 with zero home runs and zero steals in 28 at-bats this month, although he chipped in his lone extra-base hits of the season by hitting a pair of doubles Sept. 8. Danny Mendick will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
