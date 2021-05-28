Madrigal batted leadoff for a second consecutive day and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Thursday's 5-1 win over Baltimore.

Madrigal filled in at leadoff for Tim Anderson, who sat out games Wednesday and Thursday due to a sore left thumb. He's reached base seven times in 10 plate appearances in those two games and has a .908 OPS when batting leadoff this season. Anderson is due back Friday, so Madrigal could return to his customary nine hole, or bat second if Adam Eaton (hamstring) remains out.