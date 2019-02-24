White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Starts in split-squad game
Madrigal started at second base and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's spring loss to the Athletics.
Most of the White Sox's regulars stayed back in Glendale (Ariz.) to face the Dodgers, while Madrigal joined a mostly minor-league contingent on the road in Mesa. The 2018 first-round pick lined out, struck out and had an infield single in his final at-bat. Madrigal's known as a high-contact hitter and struck out a mere five times in 173 plate appearances last year. With Chicago moving Yoan Moncada to third base -- he started there against Oakland -- Madrigal has a clear path to the majors. Yolmer Sanchez is expected to open the season as the everyday second baseman, but the White Sox feel the soon-to-be 22-year-old Madrigal could reach Chicago at some point later this year.
