Madrigal went 1-for-3 with a single, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Mariners.

Madrigal reached base in the eighth after getting hit in the shoulder and promptly took second for his first steal of the young season. The former 2018 first-round pick only had two steals in 29 games last year but hopefully this could be a sign that he'll be more active when on base to make up for his lack of run production so far at the plate.