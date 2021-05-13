site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-nick-madrigal-takes-seat-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Madrigal isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins.
Madrigal had gone 5-for-19 with a double, three runs and an RBI in his last four games. Leury Garcia will shift to second base while Billy Hamilton starts in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read