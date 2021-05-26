Madrigal went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and was caught stealing in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

Madrigal is fourth on the White Sox with 44 base hits, a figure that could increase if his BABIP would cooperate. He's posted a .303 BABIP (league average is .289) while the three teammates ahead of him -- Yoan Moncada (.400), Yermin Mercedes (.388) and Tim Anderson (.367) -- have been considerably luckier than the second baseman.